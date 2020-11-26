Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.07

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$167.07 and last traded at C$166.95, with a volume of 113344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

