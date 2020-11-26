Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.89.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

CM opened at C$111.47 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.