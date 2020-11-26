Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Canada Goose stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 285,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

