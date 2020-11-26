Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

