Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.
PLNHF opened at $4.22 on Monday. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.
About Planet 13
