Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

PLNHF opened at $4.22 on Monday. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

