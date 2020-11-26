Canaccord Genuity Raises Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Price Target to GBX 730

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 749.50 ($9.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 727.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 654.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 2712.0000323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

