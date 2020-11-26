Canaccord Genuity Raises Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$4.25

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) alerts:

TSE CXB opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Calibre Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.