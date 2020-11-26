Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $6.37 on Monday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

