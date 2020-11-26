Bryan H. Hall Sells 37,877 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,542,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,620,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,876,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

