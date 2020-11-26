Bryan Carson Sells 384,500 Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Stock

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Bryan Carson sold 384,500 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$24,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,632,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$106,090.21.

Bryan Carson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Bryan Carson purchased 2,666,666 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,999.96.

CVE NSP opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

