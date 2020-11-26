BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

