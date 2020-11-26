BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BRP stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.