BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

