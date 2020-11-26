BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.11

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

DOO opened at C$70.24 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$78.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.94. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 40.53.

Get BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) alerts:

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current year.

DOO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.