Brokers Set Expectations for Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.
SZKMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.