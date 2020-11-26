Brokers Set Expectations for Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

SZKMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $217.09 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45.

Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

