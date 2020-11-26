Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transcontinental’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$587.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.30 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.