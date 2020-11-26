Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

