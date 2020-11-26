Brokers Issue Forecasts for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

