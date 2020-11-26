Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $6.64

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.