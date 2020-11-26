Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $31.00

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389,717 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,836,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

