Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $22.00

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upwork by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $11,080,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

