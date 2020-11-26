Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $32.32

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 12.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.