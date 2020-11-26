Brokerages Set Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT at $24.00

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868 over the last ninety days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

