Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.