Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $142.08

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 79.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,775,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

