Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $281.44

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE LAD opened at $301.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

