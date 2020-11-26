Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Price Target at €2.11

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.13 ($2.51).

ISP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

