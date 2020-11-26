Brokerages Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT at $216.00

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,099,470 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $184.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

