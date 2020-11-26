Brokerages Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $12.00

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

