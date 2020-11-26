Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $83.00

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.