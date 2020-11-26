Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,800.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,105 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,979.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,878.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,827.04. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.