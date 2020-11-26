Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Target Price at $47.38

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in Athene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

