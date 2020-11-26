Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Price Target at $3.40

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

AHT opened at $2.98 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

