Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Price Target at $3.40

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.
In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AHT opened at $2.98 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.