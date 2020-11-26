Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $24.83

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ADNT opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

