Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Shares of AVGO opened at $390.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $395.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

