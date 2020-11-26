BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,889 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.