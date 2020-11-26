Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $17.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a PE ratio of -41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brightcove by 74.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

