Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.90

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

