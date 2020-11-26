Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 62,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

