Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

