Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.25

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.25.

BLX stock opened at C$40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.24. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

