BMO Capital Markets Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to $28.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLLMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Real Matters from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Real Matters from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

