BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

