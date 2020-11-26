Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Buys $56,250.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.