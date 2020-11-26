Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON) Trading Up 22.2%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON)’s share price was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 282,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds an interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

