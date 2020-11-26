Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $94,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 143.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
