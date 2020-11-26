Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $94,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 143.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

