BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $116.13.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,013 shares of company stock worth $14,456,511 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.