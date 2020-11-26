Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.25 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, WazirX, YoBit and Altcoin Trader. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00100777 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,581,114 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinsquare, Indodax, MBAex, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Bitbns, Koinex, Bibox, Bittrex, FCoin, Coinbit, BigONE, Bitrue, Upbit, WazirX, Kraken, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, CoinZest, Bitkub, IDAX, HitBTC, CoinEx, Binance, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

