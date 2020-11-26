BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $21,589.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00366771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.03034094 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.