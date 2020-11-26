BioNTech SE to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a PE ratio of -52.48. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

